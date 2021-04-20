Miami Dolphins Sign OL D.J. Fluker

Fluker has played in 108 games with 96 starts in his NFL career. He's made appearances for San Diego (2013-16), the N.Y. Giants (2017), Seattle (2018-19) and Baltimore (2020). Fluker earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors in 2013 and was a first-round pick (11th overall) by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Alabama, where he was a first-team All-American in 2012 and part of three national championship teams.