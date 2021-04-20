Miami Dolphins Sign OL D.J. Fluker

Apr 20, 2021 at 09:17 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore.

Fluker has played in 108 games with 96 starts in his NFL career. He's made appearances for San Diego (2013-16), the N.Y. Giants (2017), Seattle (2018-19) and Baltimore (2020). Fluker earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors in 2013 and was a first-round pick (11th overall) by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Alabama, where he was a first-team All-American in 2012 and part of three national championship teams.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
D.J. Fluker OL 6-5 342 3/13/91 9 Alabama '13 Foley, Ala. UFA, '21 (Bal.)

