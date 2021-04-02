Miami Dolphins Sign DT John Jenkins

Apr 02, 2021 at 10:11 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive tackle John Jenkins as an unrestricted free agent from Chicago.

Jenkins enters his second stint with the team after playing the 2019 season with Miami. He played in all 16 games with five starts for the Dolphins that season, totaling 34 tackles (20 solo), one sack and one pass defensed. Jenkins has played eight NFL seasons for five different franchises, spending time with New Orleans (2013-16), Seattle (2016), Chicago (2017, 2020), the N.Y. Giants (2018) and Miami (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (82nd overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
John Jenkins DT 6-3 327 7/11/89 9 Georgia '13 Meriden, Conn. UFA, '21 (Chi.)

