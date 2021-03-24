Miami Dolphins Re-Sign LB Elandon Roberts

Roberts played in 13 games with 11 starts for the Dolphins last year after signing as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. He totaled 61 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for Miami. Roberts spent four seasons (2016-19) with New England, where he won two Super Bowls (LI and LIII). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL draft.