New Acquisition Analysis: Duke Riley

Riley's primary responsibilities have been pass coverage and special teams. His athleticism jumps off the page with a Relative Athletic Score was 8.06 (out of 10) and a 4.58 40-yard dash time on his resume. Playing on this Dolphins defense requires versatility, but the speed/coverage profile of Riley adds another element to the second level of the unit.

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen played similar roles on this Dolphins defense the last two years, though he's been a more frequent blitzer, as did other linebackers like Kamu Grugier-Hill.

