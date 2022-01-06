The Blitz: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about the Patriots defense. Flores said, "I think as a defense, it's tough, it's physical, good situationally. Those guys in the secondary do a good job. Every catch is contested. But specific to 'High' (Dont'a Hightower) and Devin (McCourty), obviously I have a relationship with both guys. I have great respect for both of them as players but more so as people. It's good to watch them continue to grow, continue to lead. They're both very multiple. They do different things. They allow that defense to be multiple. They do a good job as leaders on that team and overall, they've done a nice job defensively."

Coach Flores was also asked what strides and differences he sees in this Patriots team now compared to the one he faced in Week 1. Flores said, "I think they've really improved in every area – offense, defense and special teams. I think they've dealt with injuries like every team and other guys have stepped up. I think there are some things that are standard operating procedure there. Guys play tough, play physical, play disciplined. They do a nice job overall."

Mack Hollins won the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) South Florida Chapter Good Guy Award handed out to a player each year by the Dolphins Media. When asked about receiving the award Hollins said, "Thank you all so much. Seriously, that means a lot. I just got this nice trophy. Thank you all, seriously. I try to be as open as I can with you all. It probably gets me in trouble a lot with coach. (laughter) But I know the job that you all have. It's not an easy one. I really appreciate you all showing love to me. It ain't always easy being a good guy but I'll take it if I can talk about the hair and the gators and give you guys something fun to write about every so often."

If the Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots this Sunday, it will be the first time the Dolphins would have swept the Patriots in a season since 2000.