The Blitz: Friday, December 24, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was asked about the challenges of going up against the New Orleans Saints' offensive line and facing such players like Cesar Ruiz and Eric McCoy. Wilkins said, "This is a really good offensive line. I feel like in a lot of ways, it's what makes their team go. They've got a lot of experience and like you said a lot of beef up there and they're really good players across the board. Really good center, good guards, the tackles are two of the better ones in the league, so they present a good challenge for us. But we've got good guys on our side, too. We're going to have to be at our best though in order to get a win."

Wilkins was also asked about the Saints' offense overall and the style they play and what it will be like defending them. "I would kind of just describe the offense as just very versatile, multiple. It's tough….They've just got a lot of good skill guys and a good offensive line and obviously they've got a good play caller, too, and a good head coach. They present a great challenge for us, but you can definitely take parts of those other games I'm sure."

Running back Duke Johnson was asked about what stands out to him in the Saints' defense. Johnson said, "The way they depend on each other. They're very sound in what they do. They know that if one guy fits the A-gap, the next guy will have the B-gap. There's not too many people trying to do more than what they're supposed to. They play fast. They play physical. The biggest thing is they believe in each other to the point where they do their job and only their job."