The Blitz: Friday, December 24, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
On Thursday, the Dolphins announced they have placed tight end Cethan Carter, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was asked about the challenges of going up against the New Orleans Saints' offensive line and facing such players like Cesar Ruiz and Eric McCoy. Wilkins said, "This is a really good offensive line. I feel like in a lot of ways, it's what makes their team go. They've got a lot of experience and like you said a lot of beef up there and they're really good players across the board. Really good center, good guards, the tackles are two of the better ones in the league, so they present a good challenge for us. But we've got good guys on our side, too. We're going to have to be at our best though in order to get a win."
Wilkins was also asked about the Saints' offense overall and the style they play and what it will be like defending them. "I would kind of just describe the offense as just very versatile, multiple. It's tough….They've just got a lot of good skill guys and a good offensive line and obviously they've got a good play caller, too, and a good head coach. They present a great challenge for us, but you can definitely take parts of those other games I'm sure."
Running back Duke Johnson was asked about what stands out to him in the Saints' defense. Johnson said, "The way they depend on each other. They're very sound in what they do. They know that if one guy fits the A-gap, the next guy will have the B-gap. There's not too many people trying to do more than what they're supposed to. They play fast. They play physical. The biggest thing is they believe in each other to the point where they do their job and only their job."
In the past six games, Miami Dolphins punter Michael Palardy has placed 14 punts inside the 20, six inside the 10, and two inside the five. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following the Dolphins' Week 13 victory over the Giants, in which he had a career-long 65-yard punt.
The Miami Dolphins hosted a Recovery Day Celebration at last Sunday's game against the NY Jets recognizing local recovery/rehab centers with an appearance from Mark Duper.
The Dolphins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to come back and win 27-24 in Foxboro against the Patriots and clinch the AFC East division title. Olindo Mare kicked a field goal into the wind with 9 seconds left to put Miami up by three points and give them the win. The Patriots did get the ball back, and on the last play for quarterback Drew Bledsoe it was ruled a fumble with an illegal forward pass, and the game ended as time expired, or so everyone thought. But after a 35-minute delay, referee Johnny Grier said a replay showed the last play was an incompletion, and three seconds remained. Both teams had to return to the field; many of the players had already taken a shower and were only wearing towels to run one more play with three seconds on the clock. The Patriots didn't score on that play, and the Dolphins then "officially" had won the game. In this game, Dolphins running back Lamar Smith ran for two touchdowns, and quarterback Jay Fielder hit tight end Hunter Goodwin for a touchdown as well. Jay Fiedler completed 13 of 17 passes on Miami's last two drives that produced 10 points. This was the regular-season finale for the Dolphins, who ended the year 11-5 and AFC East division champs.
