The Blitz: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday announced they have placed defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlett on the practice squad/injured list.
Monday night's win over the Saints was the Miami Dolphins ninth win in December since Brian Flores became head coach in 2019, giving him a 9-3 record in the month.
Since week 9, the Miami Dolphins have had the highest sack rate when rushing four or fewer players. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about how Miami has been able to generate pressure without blitzing; he said, "I think Josh (Boyer) and our defensive staff have done a nice job of putting together gameplans and putting our guys in good position. You really can't rush unless you stop the run, so I think we're doing a good job on early downs trying to get that done. I think opportunities to pressure, there is a lot that's involved there. I think people just think you put your hand in the dirt and rush the passer, but oftentimes the score dictates it, the situation dictates it. If they are running the ball, then there is no pass rush. If you're down points then they are more apt to run it, so there is no pass rush. There are a lot of things that go into it."
Coach Flores was asked about what he has seen from rookie Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle behind the scenes that has led to his success on the field. Coach Flores said, "Jaylen, I think he's done a good job really since he got here, since he stepped foot in the building. He's tough. He's smart. He's a sponge as far as wanting to learn the receiver position, defenses, defensive structures. Are they playing me inside leverage, outside leverage, double teams, which he's starting to see a little bit more of now and how to handle those. He's talented. He's got speed. He's got quickness. He's got good hands. We're trying to figure out different ways to get him the ball whether it's coming out of the backfield, whether he's running routes just one on one, crossing routes, cross routes, vertical routes. I think he's done a nice job."
LB Andrew Van Ginkel's defensive snaps keep going up the past few weeks, but his special teams have not decreased. I just wanted to ask you about his ability to play 80 percent of the defensive snaps and still give you 20 snaps on special teams every week?
Danny Crossman: "A kid that we're really happy to have, has really developed over his three years here. His production has gone up on defense, his play time has gone up on defense, and that's how it should work. But at the same time, he's still heavily involved in the kicking game. He's still a very good player for us."
Mack Hollins joined Dr. Stephen D. Nimer for a tour of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center earlier this month to learn about the impact made possible through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
With under a minute to play, Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Tight End Mike Gesicki on a five-yard touchdown pass to give Miami Dolphins the lead and the victory over the New England Patriots in the regular-season finale. Fitzpatrick was 28 for 41 with 320 yards passing in the win, and he also ran for a touchdown as well. DeVante Parker had eight receptions for 137 yards in leading the Dolphins offense on the day. On defense, the Dolphins sacked Tom Brady once and safety Eric Rowe also intercepted one of Brady's passes and ran it back 35 yards for a touchdown.
