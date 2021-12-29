The Blitz: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday announced they have placed defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlett on the practice squad/injured list.

Monday night's win over the Saints was the Miami Dolphins ninth win in December since Brian Flores became head coach in 2019, giving him a 9-3 record in the month.

Since week 9, the Miami Dolphins have had the highest sack rate when rushing four or fewer players. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked about how Miami has been able to generate pressure without blitzing; he said, "I think Josh (Boyer) and our defensive staff have done a nice job of putting together gameplans and putting our guys in good position. You really can't rush unless you stop the run, so I think we're doing a good job on early downs trying to get that done. I think opportunities to pressure, there is a lot that's involved there. I think people just think you put your hand in the dirt and rush the passer, but oftentimes the score dictates it, the situation dictates it. If they are running the ball, then there is no pass rush. If you're down points then they are more apt to run it, so there is no pass rush. There are a lot of things that go into it."