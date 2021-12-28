Roster Moves: Dolphins Place 4 on Reserve/COVID-19 List, 1 on Practice Squad/COVID-19 List, 2 on Practice Squad/Injured List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlett on the practice squad/injured list.

Butler joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from New England on March 17, 2021. He has played in all 15 games with one start for Miami this year, totaling 16 tackles (nine solo), two sacks and three passes defensed. Butler played his first four NFL seasons in New England (2017-20) and has appeared in 78 career games with 13 starts, totaling 112 tackles (63 solo), 17.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 5, 2017.

Jenkins has played in 99 career games with 30 starts. He joined the Dolphins for his second stint with the team on April 2, 2021. He also played for Miami during the 2019 season. Jenkins has appeared in six games with two starts during the 2021 season, totaling 16 tackles (10 solo). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (82nd overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Jones has played in 29 career games with 15 starts, totaling 122 tackles (77 solo), 6.0 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2021, he's totaled five sacks, which is the most by a defensive back in a single season in Dolphins history and leads the NFL this year. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (70th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft.