The Blitz: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
On Wednesday night, the NFL announced that Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has been selected to start for the AFC team in the 2021 Pro Bowl. This is the third Pro Bowl selection of Howard's career, and his second consecutive honor.
Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker spoke about facing Saints quarterback Taysom Hill this week and if preparing for Hill will be similar to how they prepared when they played Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton as they have similar playing styles. Baker said, "Yeah. They are similar in the aspect as far as running quarterbacks, but I think they do a great job of keeping you on your toes. When you pop on the film, they can be in so many personnel (groups)….I think that's what really makes them hard is you have to be sound … you have to know who is in the game. You have to communicate. They do a great job of just putting you in situations where it's going to be difficult. It's going to be a good one Monday."
Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay was asked about the challenges the Saints present with their interior run defense. Lindsay said, "The Saints are a physical team. They're physical, they're sound, they're aggressive and they've been together for a very long time. The Saints have been through a lot of ups and downs. They've seen it all. They have gone through heartbroken times so as a team collectively they share that bond, which is very special and it's hard to break. That's why that defense is what they are today. For us, we're going to have to go out there and we're just going to have to play football. It's going to be to be a hard-hitting game. Monday night. Everybody is going to be watching and at the end of the day, you're going to have to bring your helmet and bring your pads and it's going to be like one of those games where last man is going to be standing at the end of it."
Tua Tagovailoa's 2021 completion percentage (69.9), yards per attempt (7.1), and quarterback rating (94.3) are all higher than in his rookie year. Since he returned from injured reserve in Week 6, his 71.6 completion percentage leads the NFL. Tagovailoa has also shined in the fourth quarter. Since Week 6, Tagovailoa has completed 52-of-71 passes (73.2 pct.) for 593 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions in the final frame of those games.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
I know you have trust and confidence in all of your receivers, but having WR Jaylen Waddle back, how much more comfortable and confident does that make you heading into a game against a very good New Orleans defense?
Tua Tagovailoa: "I would say it helps having Jaylen back, being that threat he is vertically and just speed-wise. Whether it's a juke route or whatever you want to call the routes that he runs, he gives us good opportunities for matchups with whether it's a 'backer or it's their down safety. Then if they do switch it up, it opens up other guys out there on the field. It's good but we'll see how we go about using everyone else in the gameplan this week too."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
The Dolphins Challenge Cancer team hosted families with children impacted by cancer and provided them gifts from DCC Toy Drive.
Trivia
On July 28th, 2011, which team traded Reggie Bush to the Miami Dolphins? (scroll to the bottom for the answer)
On this Day
Reggie Bush scored all three of Miami's touchdowns in a 24-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on this day in 2012. Bush ran for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Lamar Miller for the Dolphins also added 78 rushing yards in the win. The Dolphins defense sacked Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick twice on the day and held the Bills without a touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter. The Dolphins' defense also forced and recovered three Buffalo fumbles.
Answer to Trivia Question: New Orleans Saints