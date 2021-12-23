The Blitz: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Wednesday night, the NFL announced that Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has been selected to start for the AFC team in the 2021 Pro Bowl. This is the third Pro Bowl selection of Howard's career, and his second consecutive honor.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker spoke about facing Saints quarterback Taysom Hill this week and if preparing for Hill will be similar to how they prepared when they played Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton as they have similar playing styles. Baker said, "Yeah. They are similar in the aspect as far as running quarterbacks, but I think they do a great job of keeping you on your toes. When you pop on the film, they can be in so many personnel (groups)….I think that's what really makes them hard is you have to be sound … you have to know who is in the game. You have to communicate. They do a great job of just putting you in situations where it's going to be difficult. It's going to be a good one Monday."

Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay was asked about the challenges the Saints present with their interior run defense. Lindsay said, "The Saints are a physical team. They're physical, they're sound, they're aggressive and they've been together for a very long time. The Saints have been through a lot of ups and downs. They've seen it all. They have gone through heartbroken times so as a team collectively they share that bond, which is very special and it's hard to break. That's why that defense is what they are today. For us, we're going to have to go out there and we're just going to have to play football. It's going to be to be a hard-hitting game. Monday night. Everybody is going to be watching and at the end of the day, you're going to have to bring your helmet and bring your pads and it's going to be like one of those games where last man is going to be standing at the end of it."