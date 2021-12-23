PRESS RELEASE: CB Xavien Howard Selected to Pro Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start for the AFC team in the 2021 Pro Bowl.

It is the third Pro Bowl selection of Howard's career and his second consecutive honor. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl as a starter following the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

Howard has totaled 40 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year, including one he returned for a touchdown. He's made two critical game-changing plays in Dolphins victories this season. Howard forced a fumble that he recovered in a Week 1 win at New England as the Patriots were driving inside the 10-yard line with a chance to take the lead with 3:35 left in the game. Then on Thursday Night Football vs. Baltimore in Week 11, he forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown to give Miami a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Howard's 14 passes defensed this season are tied for fourth in the NFL while his four interceptions are tied for ninth. He is the only NFL player this season to have at least two forced fumbles and four interceptions. His 26 career interceptions are the most by any NFL player since he entered the league in 2016.