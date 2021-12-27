The Blitz: Monday, December 27, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Friday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for Monday's game. The team also activated running back Gerrid Doaks off the reserve/COVID-19 list and restored him to the practice squad, and signed center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad.

Monday's game at the New Orleans Saints will be broadcast at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. The announcers for the game will be Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Brian Griese (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline). Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on channel 226.

When the Dolphins play the Saints on Monday night, the Saints will start Ian Book at quarterback. Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores coached Book this past spring at the Senior Bowl. When Flores was asked about what he saw in Ian Book, he said, "Tough. Smart. Again, he took the information that we gave him, on a short week, and was able to execute at a good clip. He's been there the entire year so I'm sure he's got a good handle on their offense and how they do things."