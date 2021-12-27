The Blitz: Monday, December 27, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins on Sunday announced they have placed guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
On Friday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for Monday's game. The team also activated running back Gerrid Doaks off the reserve/COVID-19 list and restored him to the practice squad, and signed center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad.
Monday's game at the New Orleans Saints will be broadcast at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. The announcers for the game will be Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Brian Griese (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline). Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on channel 226.
When the Dolphins play the Saints on Monday night, the Saints will start Ian Book at quarterback. Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores coached Book this past spring at the Senior Bowl. When Flores was asked about what he saw in Ian Book, he said, "Tough. Smart. Again, he took the information that we gave him, on a short week, and was able to execute at a good clip. He's been there the entire year so I'm sure he's got a good handle on their offense and how they do things."
Coach Flores was also asked how they prepared for Ian Book since he has yet to play in a regular season NFL game. Coach Flores said, "Yeah, we go back to the college film. We had him in the Senior Bowl, so we'll go back to some of that as well. They've got a lot of very good offensive players. Sean Payton is obviously a great head coach and certainly one of the best offensive minds maybe in the history of the league. He'll have his group ready. I think guys like (Alvin) Kamara, guys like (Mark) Ingram, guys like (Nick) Vannett and guys like (Marquez) Callaway and Tre Smith, they'll be there. They're very good players. We're preparing for their entire team."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
I wanted to ask you about Cornerback Xavien Howard being named to the Pro Bowl, obviously your teammate and friend, I'm sure you have a lot of thoughts on that.
Byron Jones: "No, he makes fun of me every single day so he's not my friend. (laughter) We definitely do work together. No, it's a blessing to see a guy like that perform at the highest level that you see on a day-in and day-out basis. He's a ball hawk. He's a smart player. He's grown in so many ways since I've been here. There's no one more deserving to get that award than him on the defensive side. He's always making an impact. We're all happy for him and of course he wants more so he's still pushing the rest of the year to get more."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Jerome Baker joined Alberto M. Carvalho via Zoom to deliver brand new furniture and accessories from CITY Furniture to a deserving Miami-Dade County Public School family in the city of Homestead just in time for the holidays!
Trivia
When the Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in 1985 to end the Bears' unbeaten streak, they sacked Chicago Quarterbacks Steve Fuller and Jim McMahon six times in the game. Who were the Dolphins' players responsible for the six sacks?
On this Day
The Miami Dolphins outscored Buffalo 20-0 in the second half to win the game 27-10 on Monday Night Football. The Bills jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but never scored again as the Dolphins dominated the remaining three-quarters of the game. The Miami Dolphins defense carried the team in this victory as they sacked Buffalo quarterback Joe Ferguson four times and intercepted him twice in the win. Fulton Walker and Lyle Blackwood were responsible for the interceptions, and Kim Bokamper had two of the sacks. Dolphins Running Back Andra Franklin had two short touchdown runs, and another touchdown run was provided by Tony Nathan to lead the Dolphins offense on this night.
Answer to Trivia Question: Mike Charles, Hugh Green, Doug Betters, Mack Morris (had two sacks), and Bob Brudzinski