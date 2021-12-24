Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate WR Lewis and C Tom, Activate RB Doaks and Restore to Practice Squad, Sign C Pulley to Practice Squad

Dec 24, 2021 at 03:47 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for Monday's game. The team also activated running back Gerrid Doaks off the reserve/COVID-19 list and restored him to the practice squad and signed center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad.

Lewis made his first appearance with the Dolphins last week vs. the N.Y. Jets, returning one punt for five yards. He has played in 40 regular-season games with four starts, spending the previous four seasons (2016-20) with New Orleans. He's also appeared in four playoff games. Lewis has totaled 21 career receptions for 257 yards (12.2 avg.). He also has 46 career punt returns for 409 yards (8.9 avg.) and 27 career kickoff returns for 617 yards (22.9 avg.). He joined Miami's practice squad on Dec. 13, 2021 and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 6, 2016. A Riviera Beach, Florida native, Lewis played at Dwyer High School.

Tom joined the Dolphins on Feb. 3, 2021 and spent most of the season on Miami's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster on Nov. 10, 2021 and made his first appearance for the Dolphins in Week 12 vs. Carolina. Tom spent four seasons (2017-20) with New Orleans. During his career, he's played in 13 NFL games with one start and two playoff appearances. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2017.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tommylee Lewis WR 5-7 168 10/24/92 5 N. Illinois '16 Riviera Beach, Fla. FA, '21
Spencer Pulley C 6-4 311 4/3/93 6 Vanderbilt '16 Germantown, Tenn. FA, '21
Cameron Tom C 6-4 300 6/21/95 5 S. Mississippi '17 Baton Rouge, La. FA, '21

