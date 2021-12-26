Roster Moves: Dolphins Place G Kindley and WR Wilson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kindley has played in 27 career games with 15 starts for the Dolphins over two seasons (2020-21). He has appeared in all 14 games this season with two starts at left guard. Kindley originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (111th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wilson has played in 13 games with five starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 25 receptions for 213 yards (8.5 avg.). He joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2018. During his career, Wilson has played in 88 contests with 38 starts, totaling 218 receptions for 2,499 yards (11.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 12, 2014 and played his first four NFL seasons (2014-17) there.