Inside the Numbers | 2020 Season in Review

*stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted

**run stops = tackles on run plays within two yards of the line of scrimmage

Cornerback Xavien Howard tied the Dolphins franchise record with 10 interceptions (1967, Dick Westmoreland). Howard led the NFL in interceptions and passes defensed (20). His first career interception came in 2017, and he's picked off 22 passes since that time, the most in the NFL (Tennessee's Kevin Byard is second with 18).

Howard finished the season with a passer rating against of 53.0, best in the NFL among cornerbacks with at least 40 pass targets. His completion percentage allowed of just 52.2 was fifth among cornerbacks with 40 pass targets.

Cornerback Byron Jones set a career high with two interceptions. He allowed just 40 receptions in 14 games (2.86 receptions per game).

Eric Rowe's first full season at safety was a success. He allowed just 6.86 yards per target, intercepted two passes, broke up nine more and added 25 run stops. Opposing quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 76.9 when targeting Rowe, fourth among safeties with at least 40 pass targets.

Safety Bobby McCain was targeted only 10 times as the primary coverage man, according to Pro Football Focus. The 10 pass attempts produced a passer rating of just 27.5. McCain and Rowe made a combined 137 tackles with only 13 missed attempts, good for a tackle success rate of 90.6 percent (Pro Football Reference).

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah finished in the top 20 in sacks (9.0), quarterback hits (21) and forced fumbles (3). His 66 quarterback pressures were third-most among edge defenders trailing only Shaquil Barrett (TB) and T.J. Watt (PIT). He recorded a sack in six consecutive games this season, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson finished second on the team with 39 quarterback pressures. His 18 QB hits were 26th in the NFL and he added 15 run stops and four tackles for loss.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler led the team with 11 tackles for loss and finished 25th in the NFL in that category. The only defensive tackles higher on that list were Aaron Donald (LAR) and Leonard Williams (NYG). His 25 quarterback pressures were fourth on the team and his 32 run stops were second. The 32 run stops were eighth among NFL defensive tackles.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis finished the season with 40 tackles, the second-most by a rookie defensive linemen this season (Chase Young, 44).

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins finished third on the team with 30 run stops and 11th in the NFL among defensive tackles. His 42 percent run-stop win rate (ESPN) was sixth-best at his position.

Linebacker Jerome Baker led the Dolphins with 39 run stops. He also finished with 112 tackles, 27th in the NFL and best on the team. Among off-ball linebackers, Baker finished second in the league with seven sacks.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy set a career-high with six sacks. His 31 quarterback pressures tied for second among players classified as linebackers, courtesy of PFF.