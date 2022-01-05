The Blitz: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins have won their past five home games and are looking to make it six straight at Hard Rock Stadium when they meet the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4:25 p.m. Miami is 3-2 against the AFC East this season, with two wins over the Jets and the Week 1 victory vs. New England. A win on Sunday could give the Dolphins a winning record in the AFC East for the first time since 2008.
Miami Dolphins have 46.0 sacks this season – including 34.0 in its past eight games – which is tied for the third-most in the NFL this season and just three shy of the team record of 49.0 set in 1983 and 2005. The Dolphins also lead the NFL in quarterback hits (118) and are tied for the lead in passes defended (83) this season.
Xavien Howard has recorded six takeaways this season, including a takeaway in three of the past seven games. He's also tied for seventh in the NFL with 15 passes defended this year.
Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer spoke about facing Mac Jones this week and what he has seen on tape with him. Boyer said, "I would say he has full control of the offense. He has the ability to check them in and out of plays. He makes quick decisions. He's a quick processer. He's very accurate with the football. He understands protections, so he knows where pressure is coming from. He knows where he needs to get the ball. He's done a very nice job for them. Again, it will be a big challenge for us this week to try to keep him off-track. We're looking forward to that."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
I wanted to get your thoughts on DE Emmanuel Ogbah, the steps he took this year, and the totality of what he brings with the pass rush, and then when he doesn't get there, his ability to bat the ball down at the line of scrimmage as well.
Josh Boyer: "The first thought that comes to my mind when you talk about Ogbah, is he's a selfless player. He puts the team first. He's a hard worker. He's a tough guy. I'm obviously glad we have him. He competes. Like all of us, he'll come in and put in a good day's work, try to put his best foot forward and he's been productive for us this year."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Cleats worn by Miami Dolphin players for My Cause My Cleats are now up on NFL Auction. All proceeds benefit the causes selected by the player.
Trivia
Which two Dolphins players are tied for the Miami Dolphins single-season sack record and how many sacks did they have?
On this Day
Dan Marino led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 17-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Dolphins went into the fourth quarter trailing 16-3 when Marino hit Tony Paige for a 1-yard touchdown pass and then hit Mark Clayton on a 12-yard touchdown pass with minutes left to win the game. On the day Marino was 19 for 30 for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Dolphins Running Back Sammie Smith ran the ball 20 times for 82 yards and the Dolphins' defense had one sack and one interception on Chiefs quarterback Steve DeBerg.
Answer to Trivia Question: Bill Stanfill (1973) and Jason Taylor (2002) both had 18.5 sacks in a season