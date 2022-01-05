The Blitz: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins have won their past five home games and are looking to make it six straight at Hard Rock Stadium when they meet the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4:25 p.m. Miami is 3-2 against the AFC East this season, with two wins over the Jets and the Week 1 victory vs. New England. A win on Sunday could give the Dolphins a winning record in the AFC East for the first time since 2008.

Miami Dolphins have 46.0 sacks this season – including 34.0 in its past eight games – which is tied for the third-most in the NFL this season and just three shy of the team record of 49.0 set in 1983 and 2005. The Dolphins also lead the NFL in quarterback hits (118) and are tied for the lead in passes defended (83) this season.

Xavien Howard has recorded six takeaways this season, including a takeaway in three of the past seven games. He's also tied for seventh in the NFL with 15 passes defended this year.