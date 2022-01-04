The Blitz: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
The NFL announced the Week 18 game on January 9 between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium has been moved to 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.
Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced they have activated defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins also activated center Spencer Pulley and guard Durval Queiroz Neto off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
The Miami Dolphins defense have held opponents to 400 total yards or less in 11-straight contests, its longest since a 12-game streak from Dec. 22, 2013, to Nov. 13, 2014.
Mike Gesicki is two receptions shy of the single-season tight end team receptions record of 73 set by TE Randy McMichael in 2004.
With the Miami Dolphins facing the New England Patriots this upcoming Sunday, the Miami Dolphins last saw Mac Jones Week 1 of this season when it was his first NFL start. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked what he has seen from Mac since Week 1 and how he has seen him grow. Flores said, "He's done a great job for them. Good command of the offense. I think they play well together as a team. Balanced run-pass. They do a great job defensively, a good job in the kicking game. It's a very good team and he's done a nice job for them."
Is finishing with a winning record – you guys are 8-8 now, and a win would put you at 9-8 – is that something that motivates you guys or the team?
Robert Hunt: "For myself, yeah I would like to do that. I'm sure everybody else would like to do that too. That's the goal pretty much. I'm sure everybody wants to win. I know we all want to win. We all want to go out on a good note, like I said."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
You can bid on Tua's #MyCauseMyCleats that he wore in a game earlier this year. All proceeds go to support the Tua Foundation.
Who caught the touchdown pass Dan Marino threw in Super Bowl XIX?
The Miami Dolphins outscored the Cleveland Browns 21-7 in the second half to beat the Cleveland Browns 24-21 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Dan Marino threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, Running Back Tony Nathan had ten receptions for 101 yards, and Running Back Ron Davenport rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Dolphins offense. The Dolphins defense held Cleveland Browns Quarterback Bernie Kosar to only 66 yards passing and sacked him once and intercepted him once in the victory.
Answer to Trivia Question: Dan Johnson