The Blitz: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Morning Headlines

With the Miami Dolphins facing the New England Patriots this upcoming Sunday, the Miami Dolphins last saw Mac Jones Week 1 of this season when it was his first NFL start. Head Coach Brian Flores was asked what he has seen from Mac since Week 1 and how he has seen him grow. Flores said, "He's done a great job for them. Good command of the offense. I think they play well together as a team. Balanced run-pass. They do a great job defensively, a good job in the kicking game. It's a very good team and he's done a nice job for them."