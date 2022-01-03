Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate 2 off Reserve/COVID-19 List, 2 off Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

Jan 03, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receiverPreston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins also activated center Spencer Pulley and guard Durval Queiroz Neto off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Jenkins has played in 99 career games with 30 starts. He joined the Dolphins for his second stint with the team on April 2, 2021. He also played for Miami during the 2019 season. Jenkins has appeared in six games with two starts during the 2021 season, totaling 16 tackles (10 solo). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (82nd overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft. 

Williams has played in 24 career games with 17 starts over three season (2019-21) with Miami. He's totaled 56 career receptions for 787 yards (14.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns. In 2021, Williams has appeared in eight contests with three starts, totaling six receptions for 71 yards (11.8 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019.

