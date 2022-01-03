Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate 2 off Reserve/COVID-19 List, 2 off Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receiverPreston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins also activated center Spencer Pulley and guard Durval Queiroz Neto off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Jenkins has played in 99 career games with 30 starts. He joined the Dolphins for his second stint with the team on April 2, 2021. He also played for Miami during the 2019 season. Jenkins has appeared in six games with two starts during the 2021 season, totaling 16 tackles (10 solo). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (82nd overall) by New Orleans in the 2013 NFL Draft.