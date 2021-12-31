The Blitz: Friday, December 31, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Kevin Harlan (play by play) and Trent Green (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, view the broadcast schedule. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on channel 708. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on channel 388.

Miami Dolphins Cornerback Nik Needham was asked what kind of challenges do the Titans receivers present to the Dolphins secondary. Needham said, "They've got some big-bodied receivers. A.J. Brown, Julio (Jones). They've got a good, strong run game. A veteran quarterback who has seen every defense, so he knows what he's getting. We've all got to be on the same page and make sure that we're giving them some different looks and try to switch it up and just make sure we keep executing and try to get some turnovers. Turnovers are big in games like these."

Miami Dolphins Running Back Duke Johnson was asked what he sees in the Titans defense. Johnson said, "It's another strong defense. It plays well together, trusts each other, trusts each other's technique… It's another great defense we are going to play, just like last week. Just do what we can. We just have to fight for every yard, take what's there and just do our job. Not try to do too much, just do anything within our means."

Miami Dolphins seven game winning streak is the team's longest since Nov. 10 to Dec. 22, 1985. The Dolphins have won their last two meetings with Tennessee and are 21-17 all-time in the series, including one playoff meeting.