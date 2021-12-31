The Blitz: Friday, December 31, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was named a finalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Miami Dolphins safety Jason McCourty was named a finalist for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.
Sunday's game vs. the Tennessee Titans will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Kevin Harlan (play by play) and Trent Green (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local CBS affiliate, view the broadcast schedule. On DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket, the game will be on channel 708. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 Sports WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. On SiriusXM Radio, the Dolphins broadcast can be heard on channel 388.
Miami Dolphins Cornerback Nik Needham was asked what kind of challenges do the Titans receivers present to the Dolphins secondary. Needham said, "They've got some big-bodied receivers. A.J. Brown, Julio (Jones). They've got a good, strong run game. A veteran quarterback who has seen every defense, so he knows what he's getting. We've all got to be on the same page and make sure that we're giving them some different looks and try to switch it up and just make sure we keep executing and try to get some turnovers. Turnovers are big in games like these."
Miami Dolphins Running Back Duke Johnson was asked what he sees in the Titans defense. Johnson said, "It's another strong defense. It plays well together, trusts each other, trusts each other's technique… It's another great defense we are going to play, just like last week. Just do what we can. We just have to fight for every yard, take what's there and just do our job. Not try to do too much, just do anything within our means."
Miami Dolphins seven game winning streak is the team's longest since Nov. 10 to Dec. 22, 1985. The Dolphins have won their last two meetings with Tennessee and are 21-17 all-time in the series, including one playoff meeting.
Jaylen Waddle's 96 receptions are the third-most in a season in Dolphins history, and he's within striking distance of the team record of 112, set by WR Jarvis Landry in 2017.
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
Just having a player like Safety Eric Rowe, I know he's been helpful to you this year being able to step in, and he would play a lot anyway, but if Safety Brandon Jones is not there, what has Eric meant to your development and learning the NFL this year?
Jevon Holland: "He's meant a lot. Him and 'J-Mac; (Jason McCourty) both, they basically played the same role for me as two northern stars that I can follow in two different ways. 'J-Mac' has been in the league for a super long time. 'E-Rowe' (Eric Rowe) has been in the league for a long time, but he's taken a different path. Both of them, but Eric for real has meant a lot to me in my development and confidence back there."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Miami Dolphins are proud to be founding members of [PRO] Sports Assembly to help advance diverse and inclusive leadership.
Trivia
On January 2, 1972 the Miami Dolphins beat the Baltimore Colts 21-0 in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. What player caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Bob Griese for a touchdown in the first quarter?
On this Day
The Miami Dolphins went to 16-0 on the 1972 season with a 21-17 victory in Pittsburgh to beat the Steelers and advance to the Super Bowl. The game was tied at halftime when Head Coach Don Shula decided to bench starting Quarterback Earl Morral who was 10-0 on the season, as the starter in favor of Bob Griese, who got injured earlier in the season. The move to Griese worked as the Dolphins outscored Pittsburgh in the second half and won the game. Miami Running Back Jim Kiick had two short touchdown runs in the second half to put points on the board for the Dolphins. Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris combined for 144 yards rushing on the day, and Paul Warfield had 63 receiving yards on two receptions. Including one big 52 yard reception in the second half.
Answer to Trivia Question: Paul Warfield