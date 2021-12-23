Roster Moves: Dolphins Place TE Carter, OL Mancz, and LB Riley on Reserve/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tight end Cethan Carter, offensive linemanGreg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carter has played in all 14 games with one start for Miami this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.). He also has seven special teams tackles (four solo). Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2021 after spending four seasons (2017-20) in Cincinnati. He's played a total of 60 career games with six starts and has 33 special teams tackles (20 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017.

Mancz has played in five games with four starts at center for Miami this season. He was acquired in a trade from Baltimore on Aug. 28, 2021. Mancz spent his first six seasons (2015-20) in the league with Houston and has played in 63 career games with 32 starts. He's also appeared in five postseason contests with two playoff starts. Mancz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.