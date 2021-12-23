Roster Moves: Dolphins Place TE Carter, OL Mancz, and LB Riley on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:57 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tight end Cethan Carter, offensive linemanGreg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carter has played in all 14 games with one start for Miami this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.). He also has seven special teams tackles (four solo). Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2021 after spending four seasons (2017-20) in Cincinnati. He's played a total of 60 career games with six starts and has 33 special teams tackles (20 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017.

Mancz has played in five games with four starts at center for Miami this season. He was acquired in a trade from Baltimore on Aug. 28, 2021. Mancz spent his first six seasons (2015-20) in the league with Houston and has played in 63 career games with 32 starts. He's also appeared in five postseason contests with two playoff starts. Mancz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.

Riley has played in all 14 games with three starts for Miami this season, totaling 17 tackles (10 solo), four special teams stops (two solo) and one blocked punt. He previously spent parts of three seasons (2017-19) with Atlanta and two (2019-20) with Philadelphia. Riley has played in 71 career games with 27 starts, totaling 149 tackles (88 solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: CB Xavien Howard Selected to Pro Bowl

The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start for the AFC team in the 2021 Pro Bowl.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 22

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed guard Robert Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 20

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Duke Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. The team activated running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed cornerback Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived safety Will Parks.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with Verizon and AiFi to Launch Autonomous Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop Powered by 5G

The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with Verizon and AiFi, launched the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, an autonomous retail experience powered by Verizon's 5G self-checkout activation to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 19. The first of its kind at an NFL stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop offers guests of the venue with grab & go checkout options to purchase snacks, beverages and merchandise in a fully autonomous and frictionless setting. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate S Holland and OL Mancz, Elevate WR Lewis

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Jevon Holland off the reserve/COVID-19 list and offensive lineman Greg Mancz off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate RB Ahmed and RB Gaskin off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - December 16

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also placed running back Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and signed running back Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Awarded LB Munson off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Elevate S Redwine as COVID-19 Replacement, Sign CB Arnette to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Granted Access to International Home Marketing Areas in Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain

Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins have been granted access to three International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across Brazil, United Kingdom and Spain. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive C Reiter

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Austin Reiter.
