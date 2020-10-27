Top News: Experience in the Back End

McCain is the longest-tenured part of this Dolphins defense, arriving in 2015. Howard joined him a year later while Rowe and Jones have combined for 26 games played in Miami. All four played in different conferences in college, never playing a game against any of the others. Still, the meshing of personalities and growth of the relationships has taken hold early in 2020.

Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer says McCain's personality serves as the glue to bring it all together.

"Bobby has a unique ability to get along with all types of personalities, which in turn helps him on the field handle multiple communications with different individuals," Boyer said. "He's been everything that you could want in a communicator. He really quarterbacks our defense, and he continues to work hard at that and he's a really diligent worker."

Miami's defensive backfield did something these last two games that the organization had not accomplished since 2010. The Jets netted only 148 passing yards in Week 6 while the 49ers managed just 128 against the Dolphins in Week 5. The last time the Dolphins defensive unit held the opposition to under 150 net passing yards in back-to-back games was the 2010 two-game stretch against the Titans and Bears.

Complementary Football

Spaghetti and meatballs, peanut butter and jelly, coverage and pass rush – some things just go together.

"It's never just one guy," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "It's a lot of things coming together. The pass rush complements the coverage, the coverage complements the rush, you've got good calls by Josh (Boyer) and good execution by the players."