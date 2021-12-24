Top News: Ready for Primetime

Tua Tagovailoa on playing in the dome: "I think one thing is for certain is that we've been working on it in practice – our communication with crowd noise. We do understand that this is going to be very hostile. It's going to be very loud. We do understand that we got to get in the huddle, I've got to get things communicated whether it's the personnel and we've got to give ourselves as much time as possible so we have that much more room for error, so you're not always playing with the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 shot clock. That is something that we've been working on communication-wise and also with signals."

Christian Wilkins on Saints offensive line: "This is a really good offensive line. I feel like in a lot of ways, it's what makes their team go. They've got a lot of experience and like you said a lot of beef up there and they're really good players across the board. Really good center, good guards, the tackles are two of the better ones in the league, so they present a good challenge for us. But we've got good guys on our side, too. We're going to have to be at our best though in order to get a win."

Phillip Lindsay on Saints defense: "The Saints are a physical team. They're physical, they're sound, they're aggressive and they've been together for a very long time. The Saints have been through a lot of ups and downs. They've seen it all. They have gone through heartbroken times so as a team collectively they share that bond, which is very special and it's hard to break. That's why that defense is what they are today. For us, we're going to have to go out there and we're just going to have to play football. It's going to be to be a hard-hitting game."

X Pro Bowl Bound Again

The National Football League announced that Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start for the AFC team in the 2021 Pro Bowl.

It is the third Pro Bowl selection of Howard's career and his second consecutive honor. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl as a starter following the 2018 and 2020 seasons.