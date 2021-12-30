Top News: The Play Before the Play and Collaborative, Complementary Gameplans

"The head coach does a good job of putting us all on the same page and understanding each side, including the special teams roles in the game," Co-Offensive Coordinator George Godsey said. "When we develop a gameplan, you don't really necessarily know how the game is going. The game may end up being one way or the other. Last week against the Jets, we're down 10-0, so our gameplan goes to when you're down 10-0 as far as calls go. We got up 10-0 in this game so that's kind of how the calls go from that standpoint. I think it's really hard to predict exactly how the game is going and how it will go. You want to have enough calls for however which way the game ends up unfolding. Fortunately for us, we maintained the lead for the whole game so we ended up playing a certain way."