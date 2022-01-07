Top News: Team Awards and One More Time for 2021-2022

Waddle has a chance to set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie (101, Anquan Boldin in 2003). The wide receiver is the first rookie to win the award since linebacker Zach Thomas received the honors in 1996. He's the fifth rookie to win the award joining Thomas (1996), Marino (1983), David Woodley (1980) and Bob Griese (1967). Waddle has already set rookie franchise marks with his 99 receptions and 988 receiving yards.

"It means a lot," Waddle said of winning the award. "Just being on this team and trying to help win games. It means a lot."

Jason McCourty brought home the Don Shula Leadership Award. He's just the seventh player to win the award in his first season with the team joining Ryan Fitzpatrick (2019), Frank Gore (2018), Karlos Dansby (2010), Chad Pennington (2008), Junior Seau (2003) and Fred Barnett (1996). McCourty is just the second defensive back to earn the honor, joining safety Yeremiah Bell who was a co-recipient in 2009.

Elandon Roberts is the Ed Block Courage Award recipient, voted on by the team training staff. Roberts' relentless attitude and perseverance allowed him to return to the starting lineup in time for the season-opener at New England in Week 1 after enduring a season-ending knee injury in Week 16 of 2020. A team captain each of the last two years, Roberts set a career high with 79 tackles (42 solo) with one game left to play.

"It means a lot and I just want to really show my appreciation for the training staff here at the Miami Dolphins," Roberts said. "They were with me day in and day out. I can't really describe how I feel for that group of people in there. I won't name any names because I kind of know that they don't want any recognition. They just come in here every day and just try to do their jobs the best they can and I just appreciate them. To be honest, receiving this award to me is just basically showing a tribute to them because even though I was fighting day in and day out to get back, they were right there with me along the way."

The second rookie to take home some hardware is Jaelan Phillips. This year's recipient of the Nat Moore Community Service Award is the first rookie to receive the honors since the award's 1987 inception. Phillips has participated in numerous charitable activities in the South Florida community this year and volunteered his time on a near-weekly basis on his off days during the season. He has been available in times of need, donating his time and resources to help Surfside residents following the condo collapse and for Haiti Relief following the earthquakes in August 2021