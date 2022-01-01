Top News: Baker Ready for January, Preparing for the Elements in Nashville, Zach Thomas Bid for Canton

Preparing for the Elements

The Dolphins' 3-0 December brings Brian Flores' record in the final month of the calendar to 9-3 in his head coaching career (19-7 post-Halloween).

But that was last month, and the Dolphins are onto January and a big game Sunday in Nashville. It's the second game that will be played at Nissan Stadium inside of a four-day period – the Music City Bowl was held Thursday – with plenty of rain expected to fall in-between and a potential for snow in the forecast for Sunday. So, are the Dolphins preparing for a slippery surface? What does that look like?

"I watched some clips from that game and saw that there were some guys slipping, so I made mention of that to our team," Flores said. "I think it's more focus on shoulders over knees, knees over toes – those kind of base fundamentals that you'd hear in Pop Warner. Coming to balance, playing on the inside of your outside foot. Things like that. Just reminders and things we've got to pay attention to really on any surface, but definitely on a wet or slick surface. Those are just reminders that you give to your players. I think every coach is – when you're dealing with a surface or elements like that – it's something that you have to make mention to your team so they're at least aware of it."

The temperature is also expected to be in the upper 30s at kickoff, which is certainly a change for this Miami team. How will that alter the team's approach?

"Put some thermals on, put a hoodie on and get out there," Flores said.

Flores also discussed his one-day-at-a-time mentality.

"I understand that thought process and why those questions are asked," he said "I think we all do. I also know that the fans and our family members, they're not going to be out there trying to block Jeffery Simmons or trying to cover these receivers. That's not in their future either, so they don't need to spend all their energy on that. I think our guys do. I think when you look at it from that lens – you're not the one out there blocking (Bud) Dupree or covering Julio (Jones). I think if we had to do that – if everyone else had to do that – I think they'd try to focus on that. They wouldn't be looking kind of down the road. I think that's pretty reasonable. So no, I don't try to tell anyone 'don't talk about to me about this, don't talk to me about that.' I think my energy and my focus is where it is and other people's energy can be where it wants to be. But I think people can respect and understand why we want to put our energy on the Titans and no one else, and we respect and understand why people are thinking differently or thinking past that."

Roster Moves