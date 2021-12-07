Top News: Baker WPMOTY Nominee, Parker's Return, Batted Passes and Tua's Impressive Streak

The Dolphins lead the NFL is batted passes at the line of scrimmage. Emmanuel Ogbah's seven-game streak with at least one pass defensed was snapped on Sunday but he still leads all defensive linemen with nine passes defensed this season. His teammates picked him up last week with another two deflections at the line o -scrimmage.

"It's no different than tackling," Boyer said. "We have specific drills that we use that have specific coaching points, just like we do with tackling, just like we do with interceptions, just like we do with defeating blocks. It's something I would say as a defense we highlight. And really we started that a year ago with the batted balls. We kind of explained the impact that they have on the game and our players have bought into one the impact they have on the game, but two the drills we ask them to do. Then obviously we're seeing some success or some carry-over from the drills we do in practice to when they do them in group periods versus whether it be our offense or a show team, to game situations."