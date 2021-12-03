Top News: Dolphins' Brotherhood, My Cause My Cleats and Final Injury Report

Perhaps it was a trip through the adversity of a seven-game losing streak, or simply the journey of taking the field each day and improving as a team, that has solidified the 2021 Dolphins as a close-knit brotherhood.

"I think our guys – we're still trying to find our rhythm and playing complementary football in all three phases of the game," Tagovailoa said. "I would also say we're really close as a team. I haven't done a lot of things off the field with many of my past teammates than I have this year with guys. I would say we're really close. It's really like a family, for sure."

Another example of this brotherhood can be found in a recently debuted touchdown dance – and in its inspiration. Rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle's play has garnered some dancing and introduced the world to the 'waddle,' his ironic shuffle-step move that he broke out the last two weeks after visiting paydirt.

"I actually did it last week because Christian always runs on for field goal," Waddle said. "He'll be the first one and we just started doing it… It's really just a me, Christian (Wilkins) and 'JP' (Jaelan Phillips) thing. We just do it. We just have fun."

The irony of it all, a player named Waddle who was tracked at a sub 4.3 40-yard-dash during his Alabama days, and owner of the fifth-fastest GPS-clocked time this season per Next Gen Stats (21.8 MPH on his 57-yard reception vs. the Panthers), waddling like a slow penguin.