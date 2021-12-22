Top News: Win the Trenches, Fly to the Football, Versatility Exemplified

On that left side is 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson and 2021 second-rounder Liam Eichenberg. The duo teamed up for a number of big blocks including some double-teams and combination blocks where they team up at the first level, then climb to the linebackers at the second level of the Jets defense.

"We did run good behind some double teams. We had a number of good double teams where we moved people off the ball," Co-Offensive Coordinator Eric Studesville said. "But those big runs, those are involved in a lot of different things. Certainly the back gets all the credit with the yards but it starts with the offensive line; it starts with the wide receivers blocking for us and pushing people by to get extra yards downfield. It's a group effort."

Sharp on the Edge

The edge position in Miami is just like the other spots on defense -- those players will align in multiple positions in a given week. At times, Emmanuel Ogbah will kick inside and rush over the guard – same with Jaelan Phillips – and Andrew Van Ginkel will alternate between a two-point, stand-up look and dropping down to the sprinter stance. Regardless of the look, the Dolphins have been able to generate pressure.

This Dolphins trio all currently ranks inside the top 30 in the NFL in QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Emmanuel Ogbah's 57 QB pressures rank 10th in the NFL.

Andrew Van Ginkel's 40 QB pressures rank t-28th in the NFL.

Jaelan Phillips' 37 QB pressures rank t-30th in the NFL.

The sack production, swatting balls at the line and setting others up for chances is all part of the job description for this group and really the entire defense.

"Any time that you look at individual stats there's obviously a lot that goes into all 11 guys being on the same page. At the same time, guys doing their jobs well sets somebody up on the defense for production," Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer said. "It's a credit to them for the execution, the communication, the understanding of what goes on, on each given play and the ability to get some production and pressure. A lot of times our guys are very unselfish. You'll see other guys open up stuff for other players and they're just as happy that we're succeeding as a team."

Run to the Football

Perhaps the most entertaining element of Phillips, Ogbah and Van Ginkel's game is the effort. Just like we see weekly with this group of interior guys and chasing screens out to the edge, the Miami defensive ends and outside linebackers pursue the running game relentlessly, even when the ball goes in the opposite direction.