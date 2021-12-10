Top News: Bye Week Plans

The bye week is here and it's time for the players to kick their feet up while the fans peruse the rest of the NFL landscape on a Dolphins-free Sunday. As the AFC tightens up and the jockeying for playoff position intensifies, several games on the schedule have an impact on the wildcard chase in one of the more parity-driven seasons in recent NFL memory.

So, while you're watching Ravens-Browns, Bills-Bucs or Niners-Bengals, here's what your Miami Dolphins are up to on their weekend away.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: "I am going to go golfing. I'm going to go golf and enjoy the bye week with some of my teammates. There might be some last-minute decisions made whether I fly out to go see my parents or spend some time with my brother. Who knows?"

Wide Receiver Mack Hollins: "Cleaning. I've been doing some research on some new animals…Either another snake or maybe a gator. We'll see. Then I think I'm going scuba diving at the Frost Museum. So stuff around here but yeah, a staycation."