Top News: Bye Week Plans

The bye week is here and it's time for the players to kick their feet up while the fans peruse the rest of the NFL landscape on a Dolphins-free Sunday. As the AFC tightens up and the jockeying for playoff position intensifies, several games on the schedule have an impact on the wildcard chase in one of the more parity-driven seasons in recent NFL memory.
So, while you're watching Ravens-Browns, Bills-Bucs or Niners-Bengals, here's what your Miami Dolphins are up to on their weekend away.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: "I am going to go golfing. I'm going to go golf and enjoy the bye week with some of my teammates. There might be some last-minute decisions made whether I fly out to go see my parents or spend some time with my brother. Who knows?"
Wide Receiver Mack Hollins: "Cleaning. I've been doing some research on some new animals…Either another snake or maybe a gator. We'll see. Then I think I'm going scuba diving at the Frost Museum. So stuff around here but yeah, a staycation."
Tight End Mike Gesicki: "I will be enjoying some downtime. I'm going to head back up to New Jersey for a couple days and then I'll be back down here on Sunday. So a little reset, but nothing too crazy."
Safety Jevon Holland: "Yeah I got plans but I don't know, there's a camera on me and people are going to pull up on me. I don't know. (laughter). Nah, I'm just playing. I'm going to be at Animal Kingdom and Universal Studios. Yup, Orlando."
Linebacker Jerome Baker: "Just relax. That's my main thing. I'm just going to relax and just take it all in. It's been a long few weeks. It's been its ups, it's had its downs, but just relax, get back on track, get my mind right and come finish strong."
Cornerback Xavien Howard: "Recovering. Getting some rest. This week is Week 14. There is a lot of ball left. Just try to recover and make sure everybody get back to 100 percent and try to win out."
Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford: "I play video games a lot. I'll probably play a game a little bit, catch up on some sleep. But I love watching football and being around the game of football so any time football is on, I'll always be glued to the TV."
The Dolphins return to action next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium to take on the New York Jets. Miami pulled ahead the all-time series (including playoffs) with their 56th win in the rivalry back in November. Moving to 57-55-1 all-time against the Jets would give the Dolphins their sixth-straight win and even their record at 7-7. It would also be the first time an NFL team put together a six-game winning streak in the same season in which is endured a seven-game slide.