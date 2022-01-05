Top News: 10 Quotes from Assistant Coach Media

Offensive Line Coach Lemuel Jeanpierre on the unit's improvement this season:

"We've got to keep working our fundamentals and techniques. The thing about being in the trenches in general is there is always going to be work. The big thing is we've got to continue to work on our consistency like you're saying and just be intentional about everything we're doing, every play, one step at a time. You get to see the mental toughness in these guys, and the drive and the finish and things like that... In general, the understanding and the knowledge of those things have been getting better. And then we have been getting better, like you said yourself, and we must be consistent especially in the trenches going against these types of defenses, and these athletes upfront."

Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman on if his standard has been met this season:

"Obviously not. To be quite honest, we've never met my standards, but obviously this year even a little bit more so of not being where we need to be. We need to be better in everything. We need to coach it better. We need to execute better. When we have opportunities, we need to take advantage of those opportunities. A lot to work on."

Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer on run defense:

"Some of it could be a little bit scheme-related, where we're trying to create negative plays. Some of it is them staying ahead of the chains and staying on track and not being able to really get them into situations where they need to throw the ball … Then some of it is just fundamentals and techniques."

Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile on Jerome Baker's ability to fill multiple roles:

"He's been called upon to do a bunch of different things and he's excelled in a lot of ways. He's continuously improved over the course of the season, whether it's the run game, the pass coverage and pass rush. I think people recognize that about him. I'm certainly do. In terms of being around somebody every day -- incredibly coachable, humble personality. I think it's guys like that who usually continue to get better."

