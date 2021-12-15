Top News: Jets Week, Saving the Best for the Fourth Quarter, Roster Moves

The Dolphins welcome the Jets to Hard Rock Stadium to renew the rivalry for the 112th all-time meeting (113th including the postseason). Miami took the total series lead with the victory at the Meadowlands four weeks ago (regular and postseason, 56-55-1) and can capture the regular season advantage by pulling the season sweep for the second straight year.

Miami dominated the fourth quarter in that first meeting, getting out in front and seizing control with a two-score lead that only shrunk to seven points with just 1:42 to play. The Dolphins defense forced a punt on the only other Jets possession of the final period, thanks to an offense that took the air out of the football while simultaneously putting points on the scoreboard.

In the fourth quarter of that game, the offense possessed the rock for 11:07 of game time, something of a trend for this team. Over the last four games, the Dolphins average 10:17 time of possession in the game's final period.

Leaving the opposing offense with an average of just 4:43 time-of-possession in the fourth quarter is one ingredient for success, and third-down execution is a big factor according to Miami Co-OC and Tight Ends Coach George Godsey.

"It's about putting the game away," Godsey said. "Sometimes it's controlling the ball and making sure that those possessions are going to your best players … Third downs are critical. We've been fortunate to convert some big third downs and churn some clock."

One of those players is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Pro Football Reference tracks splits-by-quarter dating back to 1994. With a minimum of 250 pass attempts, Tagovailoa's 109.2 passer rating in that period is second-best over that 28-year period.

"He's done well in the fourth quarter," Godsey said of his quarterback. "We want to make sure he's making good decisions and when it comes down to playing our best at the very end of the game, that's ultimately where you need to play your very best football. We learn through the course of the game how it's being played. At the end, we need to make sure we adapt and are playing our best football then."