Top News: Family and Football

Only a few moments on the calendar can compete with Week 12 in the National Football League. Annually, the last week of the penultimate month provides three Thursday matchups, a boatload of college football rivalries, then the grand finale with the Dolphins playing on Sunday.

Today, on Top News, we'll check in on the players to see how they celebrate the holiday and give the latest on a pivotal Sunday showdown against the visiting Carolina Panthers.

Brian Flores, like any coach, is a busy man. But that doesn't prevent him from spending quality time with his family.

Flores on balancing family and work: "When I'm home, I try to be present with my kids. When I'm there, I try to throw the football around, play baseball, run around with them as best I can. I think that's the most important thing. I don't want to go home and watch more film. I don't do that. All coaches kind of deal with that same wanting to spend time with their family, knowing it's important – very important – but also doing what we love, coaching and spending time with our other kids which are the players in the locker room. It's not easy but I try my best to FaceTime as much as I can and make the parent-teacher conferences even if it's over Zoom. It's not perfect but I work hard at it. You always want to spend more time and we get that done in the offseason."

Jaylen Waddle is gobbling up catches this season -- he ranks fifth in the league with 68 receptions. On this holiday, much like he plays multiple positions across the offense, he bounced around and collected leftovers just like he collects passes.

Waddle on his first Thanksgiving in Miami: "Tua did tell me to come over there. I might come over there. I plan on going all around and just picking up plates really. (laughter)"