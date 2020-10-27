The Blitz: Quarterbacking the Defense

Oct 27, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Travis Wingfield

Writer

October 27, 2020

The mid-way point of the season is fast approaching. The Dolphins will play 10 games in the next 10 weeks starting with the third NFC opponent of the young season in the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

L.A. assumes the unenviable position of coming across the country on a short week for an early kickoff. If the Dolphins can capitalize on home-field advantage, it'll be three consecutive wins for the good guys. The last time Miami won three straight was Weeks 1-3 in 2018.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Injury Report

The first injury report for Dolphins-Rams will be available Wednesday. On Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores updated media on a pair of players – Kyle Van Noy and Andrew Van Ginkel – who missed/exited the Jets game in Week 6.

"Van Noy couldn't go (last Sunday) and he's doing everything he can to get back out there," Flores said. "(Van Ginkel) is not quite out of the (concussion) protocol yet, but he's getting closer. He was in all weekend trying to do everything to get back."

They Said It

On one end of the Dolphins spectrum, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes his first career start Sunday against the Rams. On the other side, the longest-tenured Dolphins defender – Bobby McCain – will play in his 78th career game for Miami.

In his second season at safety, and second year elected as a team captain for Flores' team, McCain is the quarterback of the defense, according to his head coach.

"I'd say it's fair to say he's the quarterback of the defense," Flores said. "I think a lot of that is tied to the relationships he has with other players on the team. His willingness to communicate and make sure we're all on the same page, I think he's taken that role on and been successful in it. You need someone to kind of remind guys to watch this or watch that. If it's third down, watch the sticks. I think we all kind of need reminders, and he's taken on that role and really embraced it I would say."

On this Day in Dolphins History

October 27, 2003 – The Dolphins beat the Chargers, 26-10, at a neutral site in Tempe, Arizona. The game was moved from San Diego due to California wildfires. Quarterback Brian Griese made his first start as a Dolphin in memorable fashion. The son of Dolphins Hall of Fame Quarterback Bob Griese tossed three touchdowns and posted a 121.6 passer rating in the runaway victory.

Stat of the Day

McCain is in his second year at the safety position and is already paying major dividends for Miami. McCain, per Pro Football Focus, is limiting opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 0.0 this season. All four pass targets in McCain's coverage area have equaled ball production for the rangy safety – he has an interception and three pass breakups.

Know the Rams

The Dolphins and Rams offer an intriguing inverse with their respective offensive pre-snap alignment. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Rams pre-snap formational width is the shortest in the league at 20.4 yards. This stat measures the distance between the furthest split player to either side of the formation. Miami, on the other hand, has the widest-spread pre-snap alignment at 30.1 yards.

Content On Tap

It's Tuesday, which means the return of Dolphins Today; Johanna gets you caught up on the latest from around camp. We'll also hear from the Dolphins coordinators and defensive assistant coaches today and recap it all on Drive Time and Top News.

