The Blitz: Quarterbacking the Defense

Injury Report

The first injury report for Dolphins-Rams will be available Wednesday. On Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores updated media on a pair of players – Kyle Van Noy and Andrew Van Ginkel – who missed/exited the Jets game in Week 6.

"Van Noy couldn't go (last Sunday) and he's doing everything he can to get back out there," Flores said. "(Van Ginkel) is not quite out of the (concussion) protocol yet, but he's getting closer. He was in all weekend trying to do everything to get back."

They Said It

On one end of the Dolphins spectrum, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes his first career start Sunday against the Rams. On the other side, the longest-tenured Dolphins defender – Bobby McCain – will play in his 78th career game for Miami.

In his second season at safety, and second year elected as a team captain for Flores' team, McCain is the quarterback of the defense, according to his head coach.

"I'd say it's fair to say he's the quarterback of the defense," Flores said. "I think a lot of that is tied to the relationships he has with other players on the team. His willingness to communicate and make sure we're all on the same page, I think he's taken that role on and been successful in it. You need someone to kind of remind guys to watch this or watch that. If it's third down, watch the sticks. I think we all kind of need reminders, and he's taken on that role and really embraced it I would say."