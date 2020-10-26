Top News: The Winning Edge

The Dolphins have three wins by a combined 68 points this season. In those three games, Miami went to the locker room with 21-0, 30-7 and 21-7 advantages. In all three games, the Dolphins not only preserved the win, they extended the halftime margin with the proverbial second-half victory.

How is Miami doing it?

A relentless, pressure-centric, takeaway-driven defense that comes in waves. In the three wins, Miami's defense is allowing 10 points per game. They've sacked the opposing quarterback 12 times and created six takeaways.

To credit any one or two players would be disingenuous to the construction and makeup of the Dolphins defense. Safeties Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain are balling. The rookie in the room, Brandon Jones, is fifth on the team with 21 tackles. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are locking up opposing receivers. Linebackers Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts are both top 13 at their off-ball position in quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler are causing a multitude of problems on the interior.

Then there's the edge position, an area of focus this offseason. The Dolphins were aggressive in free agency by signing do-it-all linebacker Kyle Van Noy – more on him in a moment. Joining Van Noy are two classic hand-in-the-dirt defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. All three players line up all over the defensive formation, contribute in the running game and give opposing protection schemes a lot to think about in pass pro.

Ogbah is tied for seventh in the NFL with five sacks. He's tied for 12th in QB pressures with 25, per PFF (eight of the players with more pressures have seven games played compared to Ogbah's six) and his 1.83 run stops per game are tied for 16th.