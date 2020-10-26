Top News: The Winning Edge

Oct 26, 2020 at 05:58 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

No lead is safe in today's NFL. Touchdowns and points are being scored at a record pace. Double-digit advantages don't hold the same definitive game outcome forecast as they did even a few years ago. Go back only one day for the latest example. The Seahawks had won 41 consecutive games with a double-digit halftime lead before the Cardinals erased the 10-point deficit in Sunday Night's wild west shootout.

Earlier in the day, the Titans were a 45-yard field goal away from wiping out a 20-point deficit to the now lone unbeaten in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions drove the length of the field with no timeouts and just over a minute left on the clock to steal a win in Atlanta. The Eagles overcame an 11-point margin on Thursday Night Football to capture victory over the Giants.

Seemingly every week, we see a comeback from a previously perceived insurmountable shortfall. There's something to be said about a team that can put games away when nursing a second-half lead, regardless of how big said lead is extended.

The Dolphins have three wins by a combined 68 points this season. In those three games, Miami went to the locker room with 21-0, 30-7 and 21-7 advantages. In all three games, the Dolphins not only preserved the win, they extended the halftime margin with the proverbial second-half victory.

How is Miami doing it?

A relentless, pressure-centric, takeaway-driven defense that comes in waves. In the three wins, Miami's defense is allowing 10 points per game. They've sacked the opposing quarterback 12 times and created six takeaways.

To credit any one or two players would be disingenuous to the construction and makeup of the Dolphins defense. Safeties Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain are balling. The rookie in the room, Brandon Jones, is fifth on the team with 21 tackles. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are locking up opposing receivers. Linebackers Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts are both top 13 at their off-ball position in quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler are causing a multitude of problems on the interior.

Then there's the edge position, an area of focus this offseason. The Dolphins were aggressive in free agency by signing do-it-all linebacker Kyle Van Noy – more on him in a moment. Joining Van Noy are two classic hand-in-the-dirt defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. All three players line up all over the defensive formation, contribute in the running game and give opposing protection schemes a lot to think about in pass pro.

Ogbah is tied for seventh in the NFL with five sacks. He's tied for 12th in QB pressures with 25, per PFF (eight of the players with more pressures have seven games played compared to Ogbah's six) and his 1.83 run stops per game are tied for 16th. 

Lawson has 15 pressures of his own. Missing the San Francisco game, Lawson averages three per game and a pressure every 9.7 pass rush attempts. Ogbah, comparatively, registers a pressure every 7.8 pass rush snaps and the league leader in pressures – Myles Garrett – impacts the quarterback every 7.4 pass rush snaps.

Related Links

So far, Miami's investment in the free agent pair is paying dividends. Monday, Lawson talked about the run Ogbah is on (five straight games with at least half of a sack) and how it could create opportunities for him off the other edge.

"Emmanuel is a beast," Lawson said. "He's been a dominant force. Having him on the other side, hopefully that starts opening me up now, seeing he's been balling like that and things like that. That guy has been incredible. It's been a pleasure to work with him."

That's been the focus of the Dolphins defense in general – playing for one another, as Zach Sieler explained last month.

"We celebrate that kind of stuff. We want to be able to create opportunities for other players," Sieler said. "It's not what I did; it's a team. Team. We thoroughly enjoy watching everyone else succeed as well."

The last two victories were secured despite the absence of some of these prominent figures. Lawson, as previously mentioned, didn't play in San Francisco. Van Noy, who is second among off-ball linebackers with 12 QB pressures, was ruled out of the Jets game prior to kickoff, and fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who has a pressure every 11.7 snaps, exited the shutout win with an injury.

Monday, Head Coach Brian Flores updated the status of his two linebackers.

"Van Noy couldn't go (last Sunday) and he's doing everything he can to get back out there," Flores said. "(Van Ginkel) is not quite out of the (concussion) protocol yet, but he's getting closer. He was in all weekend trying to do everything to get back."

The Dolphins first injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams will be available on Wednesday as Miami looks to put the clamps on another opponent.

Related Content

news

Top News: Dolphins Make the Switch to Tua Tagovailoa

Head Coach Brian Flores Announced Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa will start the Week 8 game vs. the Rams
news

Top News: Same Guy Every Day

Career game or otherwise, Myles Gaskin shows up every day ready to work
news

Top News: Next Man Up

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen logged his highest snap count total on the season and he seized the opportunity
news

Top News: Godchaux to IR, Other Injury Updates

Kickoff is 48 hours away, catch up on the latest for Dolphins-Jets
news

Top News: Playing For Each Other

It's not the best 53, but the right 53, and these Miami Dolphins play for each other as much as anything
news

Top News: Offseason Strength Program Paying Off For Van Ginkel

With his second sack in three weeks, Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is heating up as the October weather cools down
news

Top News: Dolphins Defense Making Strides At All Three Levels

Dolphins coordinators and defensive assistants met with the media Tuesday to break down Sunday's win and the complementary nature of the defense's showing
news

Top News: Relentless, Lockdown Defense

The Dolphins defense ranks ninth in scoring after allowing just 17 points to the defending NFC champions with three takeaways and five sacks
news

Top News: Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of San Francisco Trip

Injury report and final quotes before the team make the long flight cross-country to take on the 49ers
news

Top News: Facing A Familiar Foe

Dolphins running back Matt Breida will see his former team for the first time Sunday in San Francisco
news

Top News: Finding Balance, Play Makers and Eye Discipline

Ryan Fitzpatrick on play makers, Jesse Davis on seeing a familiar face, Jerome Baker on not taking the cheese and the first injury report of the week

Advertising