The Blitz: Rookie Report

Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson

Jackson was added to injured reserve after the Week 4 game against the Seahawks. Through his first four games as a pro, he has not been credited with a sack allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

Offensive Line Coach Steve Marshall talked about Jackson and the growth of all the rookies up front.

"Every practice is a highly fierce, competitive practice," Marshall said. "And that's where they're learning every day a little bit better, as far as handling that kind of pressure or competitiveness. They're talented young guys. They've learned a lot in a very, very, very short period of time and they've gotten better every day."

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene

Pressed into duty after the injury to Byron Jones, Miami's third first-round selection has logged 246 snaps on the young season. He has 10 tackles and has forced nine incompletions on 25 pass targets in his direction.

Jones spoke about Igbinoghene's diligent work habits and how impressed he's been by the NFL's youngest player (20-years old).

"He's probably one of the most impressive young guys I've seen in a very long time," Jones said of Igbinoghene. "The way he approaches the game, this kid is here early. He's here early with the coach looking at film. He's there late. The way he practices and the way he really approaches practice is really impressive for a young guy to understand that."

Offensive Tackle Robert Hunt

Serving as the sixth offensive lineman in heavy packages through the first four games of his career, Hunt was elevated to starter in the San Francisco and New York Jets games. On the year, Hunt has surrendered just six quarterback pressures, per PFF, all of which are of the hurry variety (no hits on the QB).

Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis

Miami's second second-round pick, Davis has played 118 snaps through six games. He's posted three quarterback pressures, per PFF, seven total tackles and two run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage). Davis started last Sunday, the second game started of his career, in place of Davon Godchaux, who was put on injured reserve last week.

"I think he's getting closer and closer and getting better and better each week," Dolphins Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby said of Davis. "This is a long season. Everybody in that room is counted on. I think he's going to keep getting better as the season goes along."

Safety Brandon Jones