Miami Dolphins Top 10 Plays of 2020

The Dolphins have three convincing wins and three narrow defeats this year. A young team still building towards the ultimate vision of Head Coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier is experiencing success along the way, and some highly entertaining football.

The options are aplenty. Here, we do our best to pick out 10 of the most memorable moments and players of the first six games of 2020.

Emmanuel Ogbah tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks, drops Joe Flacco for a 28-yard loss

With a sack in each of his last three games, and at least a half of a sack over the last five, Miami's new defensive end is fourth in the league in that category, including a huge play against the Jets.