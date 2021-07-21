Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Interior Defensive Line

One of college football's most impactful interior defensive lineman from the moment he stepped on the field as a freshman, Davis continued to excel in his first season in the NFL.

Davis played in all 16 games (12 starts) in his rookie year, finishing with 40 tackles. Half of those tackles occurred within two yards of the line of scrimmage (run stop stat via PFF) and the rookie added 14 QB pressures. The stat sheet didn't fully explain Davis' impact in the second half of the season; he absorbed double teams, created chances for his teammates and often won his gap. As Head Coach Brian Flores often says, players don't have to fill up the stat sheet to have a true impact, and that was especially true of Davis' tape (Wilkins and Sieler could say the same).