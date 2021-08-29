Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- Camp Concludes

The NFL's youngest team a year ago set the bar in 2020 for most snaps played by rookies (4,898). One theme of this summer's camp – the Year 2 leap.

"We've talked to him about the Year 1 to Year 2 jump, and it's a real thing," Head Coach Brian Flores said about Tua Tagovailoa's second season. While the discussion that day was about the quarterback, Flores has reiterated that's the case for all second-year players.

"We have to teach these guys how to be professionals, how to study the playbook, how we practice, and the things we're looking for in a Miami Dolphin, which are guys who are tough, who are smart, who are competitive, who love to play and are team first. We're trying to get that into their heads and into their fabric as quickly as possible…They've got a lot to learn."

Back to the quarterback, Tagovailoa completed 24-of-34 passes this preseason 282 yards a touchdown and an interception.

With Tagovailoa under-center, the Miami offense possessed the football seven times this August. The results: drive of 83, 75, 66, 60 and 52 yards. The sixth series was a two-minute drill that covered 20 yards on two plays to set up a field goal attempt, and the seventh series a three-and-out to open the preseason.