Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 2

Sam Eguavoen's four-sack night was the most by any individual in preseason football since at least 2017. Part of an 11-tackle performance, which was capped off by a safety on the fourth sack, Eguavoen made the most of his opportunities – opportunities that were set up in part by his teammates.

"Just being out there with your team, man, it's just crazy knowing you made a play and everybody – all 11 on the field, even the sideline, everybody is excited for you, "Eguavoen said. "Even when Munson caught his pick, the whole sideline erupted. Heck, I forget that I made the play because people are punching me and things like that. I'm like, 'Dang, I don't want to make no more plays because this kind of hurts. (laughter).' But it's a team game, man. It's 11; it's a tough sport. Anytime you can make a play, man, just celebrate, rejoice, but then get right back to the next play."

Adam Butler created space on a pair of sacks by picking a blocker and opening a lane for Eguavoen to rush through. On another instance, Duke Riley took on the running back in pass protection to give Eguavoen a free run on Feleipe Franks for the two-point sack in the end zone.

"We talk on the sideline," Eguavoen said. "Adam Butler, he's a veteran defensive lineman. He's really smart when it comes to pass rush and things like that, and he's taught me a lot this summer, training camp."