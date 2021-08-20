Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- Falcons Week

The Dolphins will tee it up for the second and penultimate preseason game of 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night against these Atlanta Falcons. After a full quarter of play from Tagovailoa and the first-team offense in Chicago (40-plus snaps for Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley) could Miami see the starters for an extended look against the Falcons?

"I expect most guys to play but as far as how much and who exactly, we will talk more in depth about that tonight," Flores said. "We've had some, let's call it early conversations, about that. But that's a meeting for tonight. Right now we are just focused on this practice against Atlanta."

Saturday will also be the first game at Hard Rock Stadium with full fan capacity since 2019.