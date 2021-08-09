Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- August 9

After an impressive showing Wednesday in which he pinned three consecutive punts inside the 5-yard-line, new Dolphins punter Michael Palardy put on a clinic of another kind at Friday's walkthrough. Standing between the hashmarks at midfield, Palardy hit spiraling line-drive punt after punt to All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders, who was at the 10-yard-line just inside the white perimeter. These kicks couldn't have been thrown more accurately, consistently hitting the '7' on Sanders' jersey.

"For me, it's mentally getting myself prepared to experience the elements that are around me," Palardy said. "My train of thought is if I can put the ball on a rope at a specific spot, a specific yard line, when I go out into the open field and I have this ton of space, it allows me to be a little more comfortable hitting directionally, painting the sideline if I want to, putting it outside the red line here on the fields, trying to hit the ball so that the returner can't catch it, hit it out of bounds."

The glimpse into Palardy's obsessive approach was a perfect pairing with Flores and Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Danny Crossman.