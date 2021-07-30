Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- July 29

The sixth pick of the 2021 NFL Draft caught a lot of footballs on Thursday, as both a receiver and as a returner. Two of those catches – one on offense, one in the kicking game – showcased Jaylen Waddle's strong hands and concentration as he slid to the turf and secured the football on both occasions. The rookie is absorbing the knowledge in Miami's receivers room.

"I think all of my receivers, I'm the youngest in there," Waddle said. "All the receivers help me but two that stand out are Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson. Mack has helped me. He's actually waiting on me to go get on the JUGS. He's helped me with keeping my body healthy and always quizzes me on what we got, installs and things like that. Albert helped me just on the field giving me points and tips."

Waddle made a number of plays on Thursday including catching the ball away from his frame and creating significant separation on a variety of routes – perhaps none more impressive than the cushion he created on a 15-yard comeback that Tagovailoa drilled between the 1 and 7 on his jersey from the far hash.

Fellow first-round pick, Jaelan Phillips, found the backfield on his pass rush a few times Thursday. Like Waddle, Phillips is leaning on the veterans for guidance.

"You're definitely always trying to perfect what you have in the arsenal; but obviously trying to learn new things," Phillips said. "I've been talking to the older guys a lot, trying to trail Emmanuel Ogbah and really just getting as much advice and just watching as much as I can because I know how good they are. I'm definitely trying to improve all aspects of my game."

Jevon Holland has been impossible to miss -- he's everywhere through two days. Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander preaches communication and relays that message with a fiery passion. Holland usually provides an animated reaction post-play and is constantly flashing hand signals to direct traffic.

Hunter Long is catching his fair share of passes. On one rep in particular, he attacked the leverage of the defender to create a couple yards of separation on a quick, five-yard pass from Brissett, showcasing some veteran-like nuance as a route runner.