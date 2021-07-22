2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Off Ball Linebackers

The Dolphins addition of depth and competition at each position group continues with the linebackers. Though primarily aligning in the second level of the defense (off the line of scrimmage, typically within five yards of the ball), it's not a rarity to see the 'backers mugged up on the line to bring pressure or simulate the look of pressure.

Jerome Baker was a menace in that role for opposing quarterbacks in 202. He finished second in the NFL among off-ball linebackers with seven sacks (Devin White, Tampa Bay, nine). Benardrick McKinney – a Pro-Bowl selection in 2018 – is no stranger to accelerating the urgency of the opposing offense. His quick first step, behind a 257-pound frame, helped the Texans' defense collapse the interior of the pocket for years.

Elandon Roberts was performing at a consistently high level when he went down with a season-ending injury in Las Vegas. He's back with a new contract after notching career highs on a per-game basis in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss.