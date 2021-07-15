2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

The wide receiver position garnered arguably the biggest infusion of talent on the roster this offseason. Last year, the group excelled in the contested catch department (catching 47.5 percent of tight-window throws made by Tua Tagovailoa, best in the NFL). DeVante Parker had his second-best season as a pro in many categories (receptions, yards, touchdowns) and Preston Williams developed an early rapport with the rookie quarterback.

To complement the size and strength of the incumbents, Miami attacked the offseason in search of speed. Free agency brought in Will Fuller, who registered 53 receptions, 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played in the 2020 season, and Robert Foster. Both players clocked sub 4.4 forty-yard dashes at their respective combines, in addition to Albert Wilson, who opted out in 2020. The draft brought in one of college football's most-electrifying players with the sixth-overall pick in Jaylen Waddle (591 receiving yards and four touchdowns in five games in 2020).