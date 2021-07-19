Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

As Head Coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier work to shape the roster to the collective organizational vision heading into Year 3, arguably no position has seen a comparable investment like the one made up front on the line.

Miami spent three draft picks inside the top 111 selections of 2020 on Austin Jackson (18th), Robert Hunt (39th) and Solomon Kindley (111th) with the rookie triumvirate combining for 2,314 snaps. All three will have a chance to earn a starting role as Miami looks to identify the best five at training camp.

Another pair of rookies were added by way of Liam Eichenberg in the second round (pick 42) and Larnel Coleman with the 231st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Robert Jones and Jonathan Hubbard were added to the roster as undrafted free agents in 2021 and 2020 respectively, giving Miami seven first- or second-year players on the line with an average age of 22.9.

The veteran group features incumbents Jesse Davis, Michael Deiter, Adam Pankey, and Durval Queiroz-Neto. With the additions of in new acquisitions Jermaine Eluemunor, D.J. Fluker, Matt Skura and Camron Tom, Miami has 231 games of collective starting experience among the vets.