Meet the 2021 Miami Dolphins -- 53-Man Roster Announced

In 2019, Eguavoen finished fourth in quarterback pressures among all off-ball linebackers (PFF) with 23. Eguavoen's role shifted more towards special teams in 2020 as he played 275 of his 359 snaps on a unit that finished the season ranked No. 6 overall per Football Outsiders. Eguavoen made three special teams tackles with nine tackles on defense (one for a loss) with a pass breakup. He led the NFL with four sacks this preseason, all of which came against the Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason. It was the most sacks by any player in a preseason game since at least 2017.