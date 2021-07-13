2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

The return to normalcy for the football fan beckons on the horizon. Training camp is fast-approaching as the 56th season of Miami Dolphins football kicks off later this month. The team's practice on Saturday, July 31 will be the first open to fans. The complete training camp schedule is as follows:
Our 11-part training camp preview series will give you an inside look into the Dolphins 90-man roster with stats, facts and insight into the group and individuals.
Training Camp 2021 Preview Schedule:
Tues. July 13 – Quarterbacks
Weds. July 14 – Running Backs
Thurs. July 15 – Tight Ends
Fri. July 16 – Wide Receivers
Mon. July 19 – Offensive Line
Tues. July 20 – Interior Defensive Line
Weds. July 21 – Edge/On-Ball Linebackers
Thurs. July 22 – Off-Ball Linebackers
Fri. July 23 – Cornerbacks
Mon. July 26 – Safeties
Tues. July 27 – Specialist
Up first, the quarterbacks:
Personnel Changes
|Additions
|Departures
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (WSH)
Coaching Staff
Charlie Frye enters his first season as the Quarterbacks Coach of the Miami Dolphins. After a five-year playing career, Frye entered the coaching ranks at the high school level before climbing into his most recent role as offensive coordinator with the Central Michigan Chippewas. He's worked with quarterbacks, wide receivers, and served as a Director of Player Personnel with the Florida Gators between 2016-2017. Frye also coached Tagovailoa as a prep at the Nike Elite 11 passing camp in 2016.
Group at a Glance
It's Year 2 for the NFL's only southpaw at the position, a season where players often make the biggest year-to-year jump in their professional careers.
"He's more comfortable with just his surroundings, more comfortable being in a huddle, giving a cadence, going through his communication," Head Coach Brian Flores said this offseason on the Joe Rose show on 560 WQAM. "Those little things that no one really talks about. He's said this: He feels much more comfortable about doing those things. I think having a year under his belt will really help him."
Palm Beach Gardens native Jacoby Brissett provides the Dolphins with experience, leadership and an accomplished resume as a starter, backup, and spot-starter throughout his career. When Brissett appeared on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, in response to a question about his best trait, the new Miami signal-caller gave a perfect, concise response.
"I'm a great teammate," he said.
Reid Sinnett enters his second season as a pro. He was active for his first career game in the Week 17 contest in Buffalo serving as the No. 2 quarterback.
The Cast
Tagovailoa's first career start came just 11 months removed from major surgery on a hip injury that ended his illustrious Alabama career. In his nine starts for the Dolphins as a rookie, he posted a 6-3 record with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
On tight-window throws (defined as less than one yard of separation), Tagovailoa finished first in the NFL in completion percentage (47.5), second in passer rating (83.4) and third in touchdown-interception ratio (5-1), per Next Gen Stats (min. 40 attempts).
At a clip of 24.4 percent pressure eluded, Next Gen also tabbed Tagovailoa as the No. 2 quarterback in the NFL at evading the rush (Josh Allen of Buffalo finished first at 26.1 percent while Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Arizona's Kyler Murray finished third and fourth at 21.0 percent and 19.4 percent, respectively).
Sinnett began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing to Miami's practice squad on September 14, 2020. Although he has yet to take an NFL snap, Sinnett exploded in his one season as the Toreros' starter; he threw for 3,528 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 174 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns. Sinnett was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision.
Twice in his career, Brissett rose to the challenge of a last-minute promotion into the lineup. First, as a rookie, he led the Patriots to a 27-0 win on a short week replacing the injured Jimmy Garappolo. Then, in 2019, Brissett was unexpectedly named the starter following the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck. Brissett brought the Colts out of the blocks to a 5-2 start while posting a 99.3 passer rating in the process.
Brissett has a career interception rate of 1.3 percent, best in the history of the National Football League (min. 900 attempts).
Check back with us tomorrow to examine the running backs. Each preview piece will be further examined on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, available wherever you get your podcasts.