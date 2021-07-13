2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

It's Year 2 for the NFL's only southpaw at the position, a season where players often make the biggest year-to-year jump in their professional careers.

"He's more comfortable with just his surroundings, more comfortable being in a huddle, giving a cadence, going through his communication," Head Coach Brian Flores said this offseason on the Joe Rose show on 560 WQAM. "Those little things that no one really talks about. He's said this: He feels much more comfortable about doing those things. I think having a year under his belt will really help him."

Palm Beach Gardens native Jacoby Brissett provides the Dolphins with experience, leadership and an accomplished resume as a starter, backup, and spot-starter throughout his career. When Brissett appeared on the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, in response to a question about his best trait, the new Miami signal-caller gave a perfect, concise response.

"I'm a great teammate," he said.