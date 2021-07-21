2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Edge Defenders

This group filled up the stat sheet for the majority of Miami's 41 sacks in 2020, which finished 10th-best in the NFL. Emmanuel Ogbah enjoyed a career-year with nine sacks, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and five batted passes. Second-year linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel also forced three fumbles en route to a 5.5-sack season with nearly double the tackles for loss figure from his rookie season (four in 2019 up to seven in 2020).

Vince Biegel returns from an Achilles injury that robbed the promising linebacker of his 2020 season. He led Miami in quarterback pressures in 2019 (34) after arriving via trade one week before the season. Newcomer Brennan Scarlett has played 56 career games both on the edge of the Houston defense and as an ace special teamer.

Rookie Jaelan Phillips was the first edge defender (defensive end or outside linebacker) off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft after a dominant season at the University of Miami. Phillips notched eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss with an interception and three passes defensed.