Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Jaelan Phillips

Kollmann listed three elements of Phillips' game that earned the aforementioned high praise.

1. Aggressive, penetrating style of play against the run.

2. Versatility as a pass rusher and how he sets up tackles with certain moves that then open up opportunities to counter off of those moves later in the game.

3. How he adapts his technique against tackles that kind of have his number so he can have more and more success against them as the game goes on.

There's that buzz word again – versatility. He played a fairly even split of lining up with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up, on-ball linebacker off the edge. He took snaps wide of the tackle, head up over the tackle, in the b- and a-gaps and as an off-ball 'backer in his career.

The fit in Miami's multiple defense is apparent, but he also gives the Dolphins more juice in four-man fronts when Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer dials up a coverage-based call and only brings four rushers – sometimes a preferred approach to defending the likes of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, quarterbacks with premier pocket mobility.