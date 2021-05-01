Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Jaylen Waddle

"It's difficult to remember a recent prospect who can so easily flip the field, control their speed and devastate with a stop/start-move all while doing the little things like Waddle does so effortlessly. Overall, Waddle is an excellent separator. His 80.3 percent success rate vs. man coverage is not just the best in this 2021 class, it's one of the top scores among all prospects charted in Reception Perception history."

The separation and complete destruction of any man coverage that lines up across from Waddle demonstrates why he's so deadly on in-breaking and vertical routes. His speed, start-stop quickness, and instant accelerator allows him to create distance between he and the coverage.

Waddle can stretch the field both vertically and horizontally, giving Miami, along with Will Fuller V, potentially two of the league's most dangerous outside presences in that regard.

On the topic of playing on the perimeter, Waddle split his time between wide splits and inside at the slot. He played 242 snaps in 2020 with 147 of those coming from an inside alignment. That jives with Waddle's skillset. He scored a 62.5 percent success rate vs. press coverage. That mark, per Harmon, falls at the 33rd percentile among all prospects in the Reception Perception's history. Pressing receivers in the slot – especially receivers with a sub 4.4 timed speed and perhaps even quicker game-speed – is an "enter at your own risk" proposition for opposing corners.

Waddle gained 495 yards from the slot, which ranked 24th in college football. His slot yards per game (123.8) was far and away tops in the nation.