2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Under George Godsey, Miami tight ends set franchise records with 91 collective receptions for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. The receptions and yards were best in Dolphins history while the 11 touchdowns tied the team record. Godsey, entering his third year with the Dolphins, will take on a new role as co-offensive coordinator in 2021, in addition to his tight end responsibilities. Godsey's track record demonstrates a thorough understanding of the various positions on offense, as he has coached every position across the unit except offensive line. He even worked as a defensive assistant with the Lions in 2017.